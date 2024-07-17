﻿
News / World

Iran rejects reports on alleged plot to assassinate Trump

Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Wednesday dismissed US media reports of Tehran's plot of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Wednesday dismissed US media reports of Tehran's plot of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry early Wednesday, Kanaani made the remarks in response to CNN's claim on Tuesday that US authorities "obtained intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Trump, a development that led to the Secret Service beefing up security around the former president."

Kanaani stressed that Iran was determined in Trump's prosecution owing to his direct role in the "crime" of assassinating top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in January 2020.

However, Tehran strongly rejected any involvement in the recent armed attack against Trump or claims that the country intended to take such an action, said Kannani, noting, "Such claims are made based on biased political objectives and motivations."

Trump survived, albeit with an ear injury, an assassination attempt by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, which left one spectator dead and two critically injured.

CNN, in its report, quoted a US national security official as saying that the Secret Service and Trump campaign had been made aware of Iran's "threat" before Saturday's rally.

The report, however, said there was no indication that Crooks was connected to the plot.

Iran's UN mission rejected CNN's claim as "baseless and biased" in a statement issued in New York, according to the official news agency IRNA.

It added that from Iran's perspective, Trump "should be punished at a court for ordering Soleimani's assassination," stressing that, however, Tehran had chosen a legal path to hold Trump to account.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     