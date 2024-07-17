﻿
News / World

French President Macron accepts PM Attal's resignation

Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's resignation, but asked him to stay as the head of a caretaker government.
Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
French President Macron accepts PM Attal's resignation
AFP

France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris on July 16, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's resignation, but asked him to stay as the head of a caretaker government until the establishment of a new administration, French presidential office announced on Tuesday.

"For this period to end as soon as possible, it is up to the Republican forces to work together to build unity around projects and actions in the service of the French people," Elysee said in a press release.

As a caretaker government, Attal and his governmental team can only oversee the normal operation of administrations, and intervene in the event of an emergency.

Succeeding Elisabeth Borne, Attal was nominated prime minister on January 9 at the age of 34, becoming the youngest to hold the position in the history of the Fifth Republic.

Attal submitted his resignation to Macron on July 8 after the ruling party failed to secure a majority in the snap legislative elections. But Macron asked him to stay on the post "for the moment" to ensure the country's stability.

On Thursday, the elected deputies are expected to choose the speaker of the new National Assembly. According to the French electoral laws, ministers in office cannot cast their ballots. But with the resignation accepted, Attal and his ministers who were elected deputies, now can vote in the speaker election.

The winner alliance of the legislative elections, the New Popular Front (NFP), has not yet been able to propose a candidate to be the next prime minister. Macron's decision is seen as an attempt to secure votes for a centrist or right-wing speaker of the National Assembly.

In the two rounds of legislative elections held on June 30 and July 7, Macron's centrist coalition finished second with 163 seats, trailing the left-wing parties' alliance, the NFP, which secured a relative majority with 182 seats in the 577-member National Assembly.

The French president announced the dissolution of the National Assembly on June 9 and called for new legislative elections after his Renaissance party coalition suffered a heavy defeat in the European Parliament elections.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     