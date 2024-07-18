﻿
Multiple injuried in bus crashes in New Zealand

Four Chinese tourists were injured due to bus crashes on State Highway in South Island, New Zealand in Thursday morning's foggy weather.
Four Chinese tourists were injured due to bus crashes on State Highway in South Island, New Zealand in Thursday morning's foggy weather, said the Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch.

The official Radio NZ reported that four people were taken to nearby hospitals due to the crashes.

The accidents took place on State Highway 8 in South Island of New Zealand at around 8:38am on Thursday. There were two buses involved in the single-vehicle incidents. The two crashes happened separately 100 meters apart from each other, said the report.

The Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch released a statement confirming that those travelers on board the buses were Chinese tourists.

Two people seriously injured were sent to hospital and are currently out of life-threatening danger, said the statement.

The consulate general has responded to the emergency and sent staff to the scene.

The consulate general reminded its nationals who are visiting the South Island to raise their safety awareness and pay attention to traffic safety and winter weather conditions.

Weather conditions were foggy at the time, however, the exact cause of the crashes is still being determined.

