China to impose anti-dumping duties on US propionic acid products

China will impose anti-dumping duties on propionic acid products originating from the United States, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

Starting Sunday, duties will be levied at 43.5 percent for all the related US companies for a five-year period, according to the ministry.

China's domestic industry has suffered substantial damage due to the dumping of such products, the ministry said in a final ruling based on an anti-dumping investigation launched in July 2023.

Propionic acid is mainly used in the production of preservatives and herbicides and widely used in food, feed and pesticides, among other fields.