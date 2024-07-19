﻿
Policeman injured in Paris attack: minister

Xinhua
  09:04 UTC+8, 2024-07-19       0
A policeman was wounded Thursday in an attack in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on X.
According to images published in the French media, the policeman was wounded in a knife attack near the famous Avenue des Champs-Elysees.

Speaking to journalists, Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez confirmed the incident happened when the private security of a major commercial location asked for police intervention.

Upon seeing police forces, the suspect fled with a knife in hand. Nunez described the suspect as "very resistant and rebellious."

A police officer was subsequently severely injured in the neck, but his life is not believed to be in danger, while the suspect, shot by another policeman, is in very critical condition, the police chief said.

He ruled out terrorist motivation at this stage.

On Monday, a man with serious psychiatric disorders stabbed a patrolling soldier in Paris' East Train Station. Then on Wednesday, a car ran into the terrace of a bar in Paris' 20th arrondissement, killing one person.

Paris is preparing for the grand opening of the Olympic Games on July 26 during which some 45,000 police officers and more than 10,000 soldiers from the Operation Sentinelle will be deployed to ensure the security.

