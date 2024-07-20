Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

Riding high after a triumphant convention that formalized Donald Trump as the Republican Party's White House nominee, the ex-president returns to the campaign trail Saturday for his first rally since narrowly escaping assassination.

As Trump descends on battleground Michigan to stump in public with his vice presidential running mate J.D. Vance for the first time, Joe Biden's campaign is grappling with an internal Democratic Party revolt from senior lawmakers and donors calling on the 81-year-president to quit the race.

Biden has paused campaigning to nurse a case of COVID, while he and his inner circle engage in political firefighting as party stalwarts warn that by remaining on the ticket Biden could lead Democrats to defeat of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Team Trump for its part is effervescent. This week's four-day Republican National Convention went off without a hitch, and the 78-year-old candidate's mission of demonstrating absolute control over the party and firing up his base appears accomplished.

Dozens of the most ardent supporters were already lined up late Friday outside Van Andel Arena to be the first allowed through the doors.

"I'm going in and seeing one of the strongest S.O.B.'s there is, plain and simple," Sherri Bonoite, a 75-year-old grandmother from Michigan attending her first Trump rally, told AFP.

"Even a speeding bullet couldn't stop him. And he's what this country needs."

With Saturday's 5pm indoor assemblage in downtown Grand Rapids, Trump embraces a moment remarkable by any measure: striding back on stage exactly one week after a 20-year-old gunman on a rooftop sprayed an outdoor Pennsylvania rally with bullets, killing one attendee and wounding Trump.

"I had God on my side," he told the convention Thursday, as he described how a bullet narrowly missed his head and grazed his ear.