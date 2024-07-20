﻿
News / World

Japan to experience record heat, extreme temperatures

Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2024-07-20       0
Record-breaking heat is expected to hit Japan on Sunday, with over 200 locations across Japan forecasted to experience extreme temperatures.
Passersby holding parasols take a break under a cooling mist as the Japanese government issued a heatstroke alert in Tokyo and other prefectures, in Tokyo, Japan July 9.

Record-breaking heat is expected to hit Japan on Sunday, with over 200 locations across Japan forecasted to experience extreme temperatures.

Scorching temperatures were recorded from Kanto to Okinawa on Saturday, which also marked the beginning of summer vacation for children across the country.

The highest temperatures reached over 35 degrees Celcius, with more than 130 locations experiencing severe heat for the first time in 12 days, weather agency data showed.

Shizuoka city was the hottest place in the country, recording 38.9 degrees Celcius, followed by Fuchu city in the Tokyo area at 38 degrees Celcius. The temperature reached 35.8 degrees Celcius in Tokyo, marking the first day of severe heat in nearly two weeks.

The heat is expected to intensify further on Sunday, with predictions indicating that over 200 locations will experience extreme temperatures, double the number from Saturday.

Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an advisery for the "once in a decade" heat, noting that it is crucial for the public to take precautions to prevent heatstroke and stay hydrated.

The dangerous heatwave is expected to continue into August and possibly September, posing risks not only to health but also to agriculture and food safety, according to Japan Weather Association.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
