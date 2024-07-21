﻿
News / World

Lingering effects of CrowdStrike IT outage to last weeks: Australian minister

Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2024-07-21       0
Disruptions linked to the CrowdStrike global IT outage will continue for several weeks, Australia's Home Affairs Minister has said.
Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2024-07-21       0

Disruptions linked to the CrowdStrike global IT outage will continue for several weeks, Australia's Home Affairs Minister has said.

Clare O'Neil on Sunday warned that it could take up to two weeks for sectors affected by the outage to get back to normal.

The Microsoft Windows outage, which was triggered by a software update deployed by cyber security firm CrowdStrike on Friday, caused major disruptions to banks, airlines and businesses around the world.

O'Neil on Sunday convened a National Coordination Mechanism meeting, bringing together government agencies and representatives from affected industries to discuss the outage.

In a statement posted on social media after the meeting, she said it would be some time before all systems were fully operational.

"There has been a huge amount of work over this weekend to get the economy back up and running. However, it will take time until all affected sectors are completely back online," she said.

"In some cases we may see teething issues for one or two weeks. There is no impact to critical infrastructure or government services."

Representatives from CrowdStrike told the meeting that they were close to rolling out an automatic fix for the issue, which O'Neil said would increase the speed at which systems are brought back online.

She urged Australians to be extremely cautious of scams and phishing attempts trying to capitalize on the outage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Microsoft
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     