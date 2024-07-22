﻿
Death toll in Israeli attacks on Khan Younis rises to 37: health authorities

At least 37 Palestinians were killed and 120 others injured during Israeli attacks in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Monday, the Gaza-based health authorities said.

Nasser Medical Complex in the city has called on locals to "urgently donate blood, for the benefit of the wounded and sick inside the complex, given the severe and major shortage of blood units," the health authorities added.

Israeli warplanes launched an intensive bombardment on the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Younis after immediate evacuation orders were issued. The eastern areas began to witness mass displacement towards the city's west, especially Al-Mawasi, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Monday morning that it "is about to forcefully operate against the terrorist organizations and therefore calls on the remaining population left in the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Younis to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi."

"The calls for the temporary evacuation are being communicated to residents through SMS messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic," it added.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 39,006, the Gaza-based health authorities said on Monday.

