Death toll from Ethiopia landslide climbs to 146

  17:02 UTC+8, 2024-07-23       0
The death toll from Monday's landslide in southern Ethiopia has risen to 146, local government officials said on Tuesday.

The deadly landslide occurred on Monday morning at around 10am local time in southern Ethiopia's Geze Gofa district.

The deaths include 96 males and 50 females, Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department said in a statement.

Local officials said that the death toll could increase as rescue continues.

Ethiopia is in the midst of a rainy season which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September. Constant rains occasionally cause landslides in some parts of the East African country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
