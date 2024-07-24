22 bodies recovered following plane crash at Kathmandu airport: spokesman
Twenty-two dead bodies have been recovered and one injured person has been hospitalized, after a plane crashed on Wednesday at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, said Hansa Raj Pandey, spokesman at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.
