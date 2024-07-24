﻿
Former Indonesian vice president passes away

Indonesia's former Vice President Hamzah Haz passed away at the age of 84 at his house in central Jakarta here on Wednesday morning.
Indonesia's former Vice President Hamzah Haz passed away at the age of 84 at his house in central Jakarta here on Wednesday morning.

Haz served under former President Megawati Sukarnoputri from 2001 to 2004.

President Joko Widodo has expressed condolences over the death of the former vice president and paid his last respect at the funeral home in central Jakarta.

