Turkish airstrikes destroy 25 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces launched airstrikes in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq on Friday, destroying 25 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, the country's defense ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the airstrikes were aimed at thwarting attacks against Turkish security forces and ensuring the country's border security.

It added that the targets, including caves, shelters, bunkers, depots and other facilities, were used by the PKK in the Gara, Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq.

A significant number of militants were "neutralized" in this operation, according to the statement.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralize" in their statements to imply the alleged "terrorists" have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured.

The Turkish security forces often conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region holding hideouts and bases of PKK militants, from where they carry out attacks against Türkiye.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
