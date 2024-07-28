Paris 2024 apologizes over 'Last Supper' row

Paris 2024 organizers apologized on Sunday to Catholics and other Christian groups angered by a kitsch tableau in the Olympic Games opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo Da Vinci's famous "The Last Supper" painting.

The segment, which recreated the Biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus, and drew dismay from the Catholic Church.

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance," Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference. "We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense we are really sorry."

The Catholic Church in France criticized the segment. "This ceremony has unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we very deeply deplore," the Conference of French bishops said.

Far-right politicians in France and elsewhere expressed their disgust.

"To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation," far-right politician Marion Marechal said in a post on X.

Her Italian counterpart, Matteo Salvini, added: "Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians in the world was really a very bad start, dear French. Sleazy."

France, while proud of its rich Catholic heritage, also has a long tradition of secularism and anti-clericalism.

"In France, people are free to love how they please, are free to love whoever they want, are free to believe or not believe," Thomas Jolly, the ceremony's artistic director.





