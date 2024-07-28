3 US military helicopters make emergency landing in western Japan

Three US military helicopters made emergency landing Sunday by the side of a river in Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan, local media reported.

The Wakayama prefectural government was notified by a local defense bureau that US military helicopters, two large and one small, had landed on the riverside in the city of Hashimoto Sunday morning, with no injuries reported, Kyodo News said, citing local authorities.

The helicopters later took off from the site in Hashimoto, the report said.

It is believed that one of the aircraft had suffered a malfunction, according to the fire department.