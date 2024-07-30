﻿
News / World

South India landslides death toll rises to 66

Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0
The death toll from multiple landslides amid heavy rains in India's southern state of Kerala rose to 66 on Tuesday, and the number of injured persons rose to above 70.
Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0
South India landslides death toll rises to 66
Reuters

Rescuers help residents to move to a safer place, at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills, in Wayanad, in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 30.

The death toll from multiple landslides amid heavy rains in India's southern state of Kerala rose to 66 on Tuesday, and the number of injured persons rose to above 70, a local cop told Xinhua over phone.

At least three massive landslides struck Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad district at around 2am local time, even as the people were still asleep.

Rescue operations are still going on amid heavy rains.

An online report by India Today said hundreds were feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, and the army was called in. It added that several villages were among the worst affected areas. Many people were feared to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river.

A bridge in Wayanad district that connected the affected areas to the nearby town of Chooralmala was washed away.

The Indian army said it has deployed 225 personnel, including medical teams, to the affected areas. Two Indian Air Force helicopters were put into service to carry out rescue operations.

The Prime Minister's Office announced a compensation of 200,000 Indian rupees (US$2,389) for the family of each deceased, while every injured person would be given 50,000 Indian rupees in compensation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     