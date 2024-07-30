South India landslides death toll rises to 66

The death toll from multiple landslides amid heavy rains in India's southern state of Kerala rose to 66 on Tuesday, and the number of injured persons rose to above 70, a local cop told Xinhua over phone.

At least three massive landslides struck Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad district at around 2am local time, even as the people were still asleep.

Rescue operations are still going on amid heavy rains.

An online report by India Today said hundreds were feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, and the army was called in. It added that several villages were among the worst affected areas. Many people were feared to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river.

A bridge in Wayanad district that connected the affected areas to the nearby town of Chooralmala was washed away.

The Indian army said it has deployed 225 personnel, including medical teams, to the affected areas. Two Indian Air Force helicopters were put into service to carry out rescue operations.

The Prime Minister's Office announced a compensation of 200,000 Indian rupees (US$2,389) for the family of each deceased, while every injured person would be given 50,000 Indian rupees in compensation.