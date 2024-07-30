﻿
Italian heatwave intensifies, 'red' alerts in 13 cities

The massive heatwave punishing Italy since mid-June is about to intensify due to hot weather currents moving across the Mediterranean Sea from Africa.
A woman cools off with a portable fan in a restaurant in Palermo, Sicily, Italy July 17.

The massive heatwave punishing Italy since mid-June is about to intensify due to hot weather currents moving across the Mediterranean Sea from Africa.

According to the Ministry of Health, 13 of the country's 27 largest cities are under a "red" alert on Tuesday, indicating that the hot and dry weather poses a health risk even to healthy individuals. This number has risen from 11 cities on Monday and just five on Sunday.

The cities under "red" alert on Tuesday include Bologna, Florence, Milan, Naples, Palermo, and Rome. Additionally, two cities are under an "orange" alert, signifying that the hottest part of the day poses a health risk for babies, the elderly, and those with health conditions.

On Wednesday, Naples and Palermo will drop to "orange" alerts, while Viterbo, just north of Rome, will rise from "orange" to "red."

Amid the intense heatwave, water levels have fallen, and many parts of the country, especially in the southern regions, are experiencing water shortages.

Italy has launched a special heat alert hotline - available by calling "1500" - offering weather updates and guidelines for combating the heat. Additionally, Italian cities have introduced a new free smartphone app called Waidy Wow, which helps residents and visitors locate the nearest free water fountain at any time.

The heatwave in Italy and other parts of Europe became so severe recently that the United Kingdom has issued heat-related travel alerts for its citizens traveling to Italy or Greece.

This marks the third consecutive year that Italy has struggled with the effects of intense and prolonged heatwaves.

