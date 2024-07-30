﻿
2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Tuesday.
The theme of the summit is "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," Hua said, adding that leaders of FOCAC's African members will attend the summit at the invitation of the forum.

Representatives of relevant African regional organizations and international organizations will attend relevant forum events, she added.

