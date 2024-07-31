Evacuation reported at Slovakia's Bratislava Airport over bomb alert

Slovakia's Bratislava Airport was being evacuated due to a bomb alert, local police said on Wednesday.

"Based on an anonymous announcement regarding the placement of an explosive device on the premises of M.R. Stefanik Airport in Bratislava, the police are currently taking the necessary steps, including evacuating people," the police said in a Facebook post.

"A pyrotechnic inspection is being carried out at the site," it added.

Bratislava Airport, or M.R. Stefanik Airport in Bratislava, is the biggest international airport of the Slovak Republic. It is located 9 km from the city center, according to the airport website.