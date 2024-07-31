﻿
Venezuela severs diplomatic relations with Peru

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil on Tuesday announced that the Venezuelan government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Peru.

"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the Republic of Peru, on the basis of Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961," Gil said on social media platform X.

Gil's announcement followed statements by his Peruvian counterpart, Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea, who said, "Peru will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people," referring to the country's presidential election.

"We are forced to make this decision after the reckless declarations of the Peruvian foreign minister that ignore the will of the Venezuelan people and our constitution," the Venezuelan diplomat added.

Source: Xinhua
