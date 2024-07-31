News / World

Venezuelan president blames opponent for post-election violence

Xinhua
  10:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday blamed the opposition's presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, for the post-election violence unleashed across the nation.
Xinhua
  10:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday blamed the opposition's presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, for the post-election violence unleashed across the nation.

"I hold you responsible, Mr. Gonzalez Urrutia, for everything that is happening in Venezuela, for the criminal violence, for the criminals, for the injured, for the dead, for the destruction," the president said in a message broadcast to the nation during a joint meeting of the Council of State and the Defense Council.

The president also announced the creation of a fund to aid victims of the violence.

Up to 749 people have been arrested for participating in violent riots following Sunday's presidential election, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Tuesday.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council on Monday declared Maduro the winner of the election, paving the way for his third six-year term, from 2025 to 2031.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     