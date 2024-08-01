News / World

China strongly condemns assassination of Hamas political leader

CGTN
  13:17 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
A Chinese envoy on Wednesday strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who died in an overnight air strike in Tehran, Iran.
CGTN
  13:17 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0

A Chinese envoy on Wednesday strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who died in an overnight air strike in Tehran, Iran. The envoy denounced the assassination as a flagrant act of sabotage against ongoing peace efforts and a reckless violation of international principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"China is deeply concerned about the potential for this incident to further destabilize the region," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, emphasized during an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

The Gaza conflict, which has raged for nearly 300 days, has resulted in the deaths of almost 40,000 people and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Despite the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 over two months ago, ceasefire negotiations have stalled. The conflict's repercussions are now spilling over into neighboring areas, with frequent incidents in Lebanon-Israel, Syria-Israel, and the Red Sea, placing the Middle East in a more precarious situation.

Fu called on all involved parties to heed the international community's call for a ceasefire, fully implement the Security Council resolution, and actively cooperate with international mediation efforts. He urged practical actions to de-escalate the situation and restore regional peace and stability, rather than continuing provocative and dangerous actions.

China strongly opposes and condemns recent irresponsible actions, including Israel's attacks on southern Beirut, said Fu. He reiterated that military solutions and the misuse of force are not viable paths to resolution and will only escalate the crisis further.

Highlighting the immediate cause of the ongoing deterioration, Fu pointed to the failure to implement a ceasefire in Gaza, urging all parties to align with the international consensus for an immediate ceasefire to save lives, alleviate humanitarian disasters, and contain the conflict's spillover effects.

The Chinese envoy called on Israel to cease all military actions in Gaza and appealed to influential countries to exert pressure on the parties involved to quell the fire in Gaza and foster a return to peace.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     