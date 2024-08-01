News / World

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5 pct, hints at September cut

Xinhua
  11:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, hinting that a rate cut might come as soon as September.
Xinhua
  11:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, as inflation continues to be cooling, hinting that a rate cut might come as soon as September.

"Inflation has eased over the past year but remains somewhat elevated. In recent months, there has been some further progress toward the Committee's 2 percent inflation objective," the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed's policy-setting body, said in a statement after a two-day policy meeting.

Regarding the Fed's statement, the language reflected an improvement compared to the June meeting. Previously, the policy statement mentioned only "modest further progress" in reducing price pressures.

The committee reiterated that it does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.

In addition, the committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, the statement said.

When asked whether a September rate cut is a reasonable expectation, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that "we have made no decisions about future meetings. That includes the September meeting."

The Fed chair, however, noted that "the broad sense of the committee is that the economy is moving closer to the point at which it will be appropriate to reduce our policy rate."

Noting that the last couple of inflation readings have "added to confidence," Powell said "we've seen progress across all three categories of core PCE inflations, goods, non-house services, and housing services."

In the second quarter, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 2.6 percent, compared with an increase of 3.4 percent in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 2.9 percent in the second quarter, compared with an increase of 3.7 percent in the previous quarter.

"We think the time (for a rate cut) is approaching. If we get the data that we hope we get, a reduction or policy rate could be on the table at the September meeting," the Fed chief said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     