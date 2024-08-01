Israeli army confirms killing of Hamas' military wing leader Deif
18:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-01 0
The Israeli army announced Thursday that Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas' military wing, was killed by Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip on July 13.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
