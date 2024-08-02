﻿
News / World

1 dead over fatal accident at pier in Japan's Yokohama

Xinhua
  19:56 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0
A container on Friday morning fell from a crane onto a truck at a pier in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, resulting in the death of the driver.
Xinhua
  19:56 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0

A container on Friday morning fell from a crane onto a truck at a pier in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, resulting in the death of the driver.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9:30am local time at Yokohama's Honmoku Pier.

The container, measuring approximately 10 meters, was being loaded onto the truck when it unexpectedly fell near the driver's cabin.

About an hour later, local firefighters rescued the 73-year-old driver from the cabin. He was transported to the hospital in cardiopulmonary arrest and was later pronounced dead.

The Kanagawa prefectural police are investigating the incident, considering the possibility of professional negligence resulting in death.

Honmoku Pier, a critical logistics hub for Yokohama Port, handles around 50 percent of the port's container traffic and accommodates various ship sizes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     