1 dead over fatal accident at pier in Japan's Yokohama

A container on Friday morning fell from a crane onto a truck at a pier in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, resulting in the death of the driver.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9:30am local time at Yokohama's Honmoku Pier.

The container, measuring approximately 10 meters, was being loaded onto the truck when it unexpectedly fell near the driver's cabin.

About an hour later, local firefighters rescued the 73-year-old driver from the cabin. He was transported to the hospital in cardiopulmonary arrest and was later pronounced dead.

The Kanagawa prefectural police are investigating the incident, considering the possibility of professional negligence resulting in death.

Honmoku Pier, a critical logistics hub for Yokohama Port, handles around 50 percent of the port's container traffic and accommodates various ship sizes.