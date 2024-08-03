﻿
US military helicopter makes emergency landing in Japan's Kanagawa, no injuries reported

Xinhua
  14:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-03       0
A US military helicopter on Saturday morning made an emergency landing in a rice field in the Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa, just south of Tokyo, local media reported.
Xinhua
No injuries have been reported over the incident which took place in Ebina city, national broadcaster NHK reported citing the local fire department.

According to the Kanagawa Prefectural Police Headquarters, a report was received at 10:56am local time stating that a helicopter marked with the word "Navy" had landed in a rice field in the city.

The police believed the helicopter to be a US military aircraft but its exact affiliation remains unknown.

When the police arrived, they were unable to approach the helicopter, but no damage to the aircraft or oil leakage was observed, and there were no reports of injuries or falling debris in the vicinity.

The helicopter left the scene by taking off at around 12:40pm local time, heading towards the US military's Atsugi base, according to media reports citing local officials.

Further details about the cause of the incident are still under investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
