US VP Kamala Harris has won enough delegate votes to secure Democratic nomination

US Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough delegate votes to secure Democratic presidential nomination, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison announced on Friday, noting that the results are not yet official.

The virtual voting process closes for delegates on Monday, and the DNC is expected to make official announcement of the results Monday evening. Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled for Aug. 19-22, will formally nominate the party's presidential candidate.

Harris, 59, would be the first Black woman and the first Indian American in US history to receive a major party's presidential nomination.

Earlier US media reports showed that Harris is expected to reveal her running mate by Monday, and will hold their first rally together on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Top vice presidential picks include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.