Visa-free policy boosts Chinese tourist arrivals by nearly 200 pct: Malaysian official

Malaysia recorded 1,185,050 visitors from China from January to May, a 194 percent increase over the same period last year, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing said.

He attributed the increase to the implementation of visa-free travel arrangements between both countries in a statement.

He also encouraged airlines to expand their connectivity between Malaysia and various countries, providing more convenience and options for travelers worldwide, creating a win-win situation.

Malaysia implemented a 30-day visa-free entry for Chinese citizens starting December 1 last year and has extended it until the end of the year 2026.

