Bangladesh PM resigns, interim government to run country
An interim government will be set up to run Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned Monday amid protests in the South Asian country, according to army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman.
Zaman said in the Bangladeshi capital on Monday afternoon.
Zaman said Hasina has resigned, which confirmed media reports earlier about Hasina's step-down.
Hasina, 76, took office for her fourth straight five-year term as the country's prime minister in January this year after her ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections.