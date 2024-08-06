﻿
Bangladesh's president dissolves parliament

Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday.
Reuters

People gather at the entrance of the Parliament Building a day after the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 6.

Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of an interim government following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The president also ordered the release of jailed former Prime Minister and key opposition leader Begum Khaleda Zia, said a press release from Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president of Bangladesh.

"The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with the three chief of staffs of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," said the press release.

Shamsuddin Dider, member of the media wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, told Xinhua that the party's chief Khaleda Zia has already been released.

The release order came a day after her archrival Hasina resigned and military took power. Hasina fled the country on Monday amid violent protests in the South Asian country.

An interim government will be set up to run Bangladesh after Hasina's resignation, according to army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman.

Zaman made the remarks in a broadcast to the nation on state television on Monday afternoon. He confirmed earlier media reports on Hasina's resignation.

"We would now go to the president to form an interim government," said Zaman.

Hasina, 76, took office for her fourth straight five-year term as the country's prime minister in January this year after her ruling Bangladesh Awami League party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
