﻿
News / World

Iran says assassination of Hamas chief undermines regional, int'l stability

Xinhua
  11:20 UTC+8, 2024-08-06       0
Israel's assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh had undermined regional and international stability and security.
Xinhua
  11:20 UTC+8, 2024-08-06       0
Iran says assassination of Hamas chief undermines regional, int'l stability
Reuters

Members of Imam al-Mahdi scouts carry a picture depicting late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, during a protest condemning his killing in Sidon, Lebanon, on August 5, 2024.

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Monday that Israel's assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh had undermined regional and international stability and security.

At a meeting with foreign ambassadors and diplomats, Bagheri Kani said that Israel saw the sole way in "warmongering and expansion of conflict among regional countries and among Palestinians," according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He emphasized that the assassinations of Haniyeh and the senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor a few hours earlier in Beirut, Lebanon, should not be regarded as unrelated to the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and regions and that these events were in line with Israel's numerous "terrorist actions" in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria.

Haniyeh was attacked while he was Iran's official guest and in the country's legal territory, said Bagheri Kani, condemning the assassination as an "unjustified and illegal violation and aggression" against Iran's sovereignty.

Haniyeh, who had been invited to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, was killed along with his bodyguard early Wednesday when their residence in Tehran was hit, according to Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which said Israel had carried out the "terrorist attack" and vowed "a harsh and painful response."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     