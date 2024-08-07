﻿
News / World

Yahya Sinwar named as new Hamas leader

Xinhua
  08:35 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
Hamas announced on Tuesday the selection of Yahya Sinwar as its political bureau chief, replacing late chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran last week.
Xinhua
  08:35 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
Yahya Sinwar named as new Hamas leader
AFP

Yahia Sinwar, then Gaza Strip chief of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement, appears before supporters during a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the group's foundation in Gaza City on December 14, 2022.

Hamas announced on Tuesday the selection of Yahya Sinwar as its political bureau chief, replacing late chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran last week.

"We announce the selection of leader Yahya Sinwar as head of the movement's political bureau, succeeding leader Ismail Haniyeh," Hamas said in a statement.

Sinwar, 61, has been the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip since 2017. He spent more than 20 years in Israeli prisons and was released under a prisoner exchange deal with Israel in 2011. He is considered by Israel as one of the main planners of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on July 31, which Hamas attributed to a "treacherous" Israeli raid on his residence.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     