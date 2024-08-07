Helicopter crash in Nepal kills pilot, 4 Chinese passengers

Four Chinese passengers and the pilot were killed when a helicopter crashed in Nuwakot district of Nepal's Bagmati province on Wednesday afternoon.

"Five people onboard the helicopter including the pilot have been killed. We have collected all the dead bodies," Nepal Police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki told Xinhua.

The helicopter belonging to Nepal's Air Dynasty was flying from Kathmandu to Syafrubesi in Rasuwa district when it went down in Nuwakot's Shivapuri, Tilak Bharati, spokesperson for Nuwakot district police, told Xinhua.

The copter with four Chinese passengers aboard lost contact with the control tower in Kathmandu three minutes after taking off, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement, noting it crashed at 13:54 local time.

The Chinese Embassy in Nepal confirmed that four Chinese nationals were killed in the accident. Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed his sadness over the accident.

On July 24, a domestic plane crashed during take-off at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, leaving 18 dead and one injured.