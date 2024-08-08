﻿
News / World

China urges ITA to intensify testing of US athletes

Reuters
  18:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-08       0
China's anti-doping agency urged the International Testing Agency to increase testing of US athletes after sprinter Erriyon Knighton tested positive for trenbolone.
Reuters
  18:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-08       0

China's anti-doping agency on Thursday urged the International Testing Agency to intensify testing of US track and field athletes after American sprinter Erriyon Knighton tested positive for the banned substance trenbolone.

CHINADA accused the US Anti-Doping Agency earlier this week of double standards, saying its US counterpart had been "trying its best" to clear US athletes while accusing CHINADA and the World Anti-Doping Agency of cover-ups.

Knighton tested positive for trenbolone this year but was not suspended for the Paris Games after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by contaminated meat. The USADA chief has been outspoken about 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but were allowed to compete.

CHINADA said on Thursday that trenbolone was a common contaminant in the United States, and athletes everywhere including US athletes should pay close attention to meat contamination. Citing a recent WADA statement, it said that 31 percent of US athletes were inadequately tested in the 12 months before the Tokyo Games.

"In light of the above, we strongly call on the International Testing Agency to intensify testing on the US track and field athletes," CHINADA said in a statement on its WeChat account.

"We also strongly recommend that the Athletics Integrity Unit strengthen anti-doping supervision of the US track and field, prevent the doping risks, and strictly investigate relevant cases, in an endeavor to truly protect the legitimate rights and interests of the clean athletes around the world, and to rebuild the trust of global athletes in fair play."

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     