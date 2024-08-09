News / World

Death toll from Yemen's rains, floods rises to 45

  21:26 UTC+8, 2024-08-09
The death toll from the week-long heavy rains and floods in western Yemen has risen to 45, Yemen's state TV reported Friday, citing a statement from the Yemen Red Crescent Society.
The death toll from the week-long heavy rains and floods in western Yemen has risen to 45, Yemen's state TV reported Friday, citing a statement from the Yemen Red Crescent Society.

The rains and floods, which lashed seven provinces this week, have also left 12 people missing, said the television, noting that the floods has damaged more than 12,584 homes and displaced 3,640 people.

Among the seven affected provinces, Hodeidah was the hardest hit, according to the report. The other impacted areas include Hajjah, Amran, Saada, Dhamar, Taiz, and Sanaa.

Footage aired on the television showed a village in Hodeidah that was entirely swept away by heavy rains and floods.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement sent to Xinhua that "the deluge (in Hodeidah) resulted in 30 fatalities and five missing persons, figures that are not yet final."

The floods "caused significant damage to infrastructure and displaced many residents ... and resulted in the closure of roads," said the statement.

WHO also expressed concern about the possible spread of diseases due to contaminated water and poor sanitation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
