Israel says it agrees to resume ceasefire talks

Israel replied to Qatari, Egyptian and US mediators early Friday, saying that it will send a delegation to resume talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal on August 15.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the negotiation team will be dispatched "to finalize the details for implementing the framework agreement."

The announcement was made after mediators of the three countries released a joint statement, calling on Israel and Hamas to restart the talks on August 15 to close all remaining gaps in the proposed deal and begin implementing it without further delay.