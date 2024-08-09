News / World

Trump, Harris agree to Sept. 10 debate on ABC: network

Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
Former US President Donald Trump and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed to a September 10 debate on ABC, the network said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0

Former US President Donald Trump and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed to a September 10 debate on ABC, the network said on Thursday.

Both Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Harris, his Democratic counterpart, have confirmed their participation in the debate, said the network in a statement.

The 90-minute debate is expected to be held in Philadelphia, and the ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will serve as moderators, according to The New York Times. The debate will probably be held without a live audience, but the exact format and ground rules are still being determined, the report said, quoting two people with knowledge of the plans.

The announcement followed a Trump news conference in Palm Beach, Florida, during which he proposed three debates with Harris. Trump had previously agreed to debate President Joe Biden on September 10, but pulled out after Biden withdrew from the Democratic ticket.

Trump also said that he would debate Harris on two other occasions, at events hosted by NBC News and Fox News. But the Harris campaign has not agreed to those debates, which were not part of the original debate schedule that Biden and Trump had agreed upon in May.

At this year's previous debate in June, Biden's shaky and diminished performance set off a panic among Democrats that ultimately led to the president ceding his spot atop his party's ticket.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Fox News
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     