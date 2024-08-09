Trump, Harris agree to Sept. 10 debate on ABC: network

Former US President Donald Trump and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed to a September 10 debate on ABC, the network said on Thursday.

Both Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Harris, his Democratic counterpart, have confirmed their participation in the debate, said the network in a statement.

The 90-minute debate is expected to be held in Philadelphia, and the ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will serve as moderators, according to The New York Times. The debate will probably be held without a live audience, but the exact format and ground rules are still being determined, the report said, quoting two people with knowledge of the plans.

The announcement followed a Trump news conference in Palm Beach, Florida, during which he proposed three debates with Harris. Trump had previously agreed to debate President Joe Biden on September 10, but pulled out after Biden withdrew from the Democratic ticket.

Trump also said that he would debate Harris on two other occasions, at events hosted by NBC News and Fox News. But the Harris campaign has not agreed to those debates, which were not part of the original debate schedule that Biden and Trump had agreed upon in May.

At this year's previous debate in June, Biden's shaky and diminished performance set off a panic among Democrats that ultimately led to the president ceding his spot atop his party's ticket.