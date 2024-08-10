﻿
Death toll from air crash in Brazil's Sao Paulo state rises to 62

Xinhua
  23:42 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0
The death toll from Friday's air crash in Brazil's Sao Paulo state has risen to 62, as another unaccounted-for passenger was confirmed by Brazilian regional airline Voepass.
The 62nd victim, identified as Constantino The Maia, did not appear on the airline's initial passenger list.

Voepass said Constantino's name was not on the list of boarded passengers due to a "technical problem."

The aircraft, carrying 58 passengers and four crew members, crashed in Brazil's southern state of Sao Paulo on Friday. None of the occupants survived the accident.

