Passenger plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, all 61 aboard killed

A passenger plane crashed in the interior of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo on Friday, killing all 61 aboard, the airline company Voepass confirmed.
Dark smoke rises from the site of a plane crash in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 9.

A passenger plane crashed in the interior of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo on Friday, killing all 61 aboard, the airline company Voepass confirmed.

The airline said the number of death was 61, not 62 as initially reported.

In a statement, Voepass said the plane that crashed in the city of Vinhedo was carrying 57 passengers and four crew members, and none of them survived the accident.

The plane of the Brazilian regional airline was traveling from the city of Cascavel in the southern state of Parana to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo.

The aircraft, which has a capacity to carry 68 passengers, fell on houses in the neighborhood of Capela de Vinhedo.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for a minute of silence before starting his participation in an event in the port of Itajai in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

The president expressed "total solidarity with families and friends of the victims" on the social platform X.

