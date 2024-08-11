10 drown in India's Punjab after vehicle swept away in flood water

Ten members of a family drowned Sunday after a vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by flood water in the northern Indian state of Punjab, police said.

The vehicle was swept away in a rivulet near Jejon town of Hoshiarpur district, about 114 km northwest of Chandigarh, the capital city of Punjab.

According to police, the family hailing from neighboring Himachal Pradesh were on their way to Nawanshahr town in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab to attend a wedding.

"The vehicle carrying victims was passing through the Jejon rivulet and it suddenly was swept away in the strong current of water," the police official said.

Officials said seven bodies have been fished out, while efforts were underway to trace the three missing persons.