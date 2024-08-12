News / World

US-led coalition drone strike hits Houthi-controlled island in Red Sea

Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-08-12
A drone operated by the US-British coalition carried out a strike on Yemen's Kamaran Island in the Red Sea, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Monday.
A drone operated by the US-British coalition carried out a strike on Yemen's Kamaran Island in the Red Sea, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Monday.

The channel did not report casualties or provide additional details. The US-British coalition has yet to comment on the Houthi claims.

Kamaran Island, the largest Yemeni island in the Red Sea, has previously been used by Houthi fighters for launching attacks and concealing missile and drone stockpiles.

The Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen since the civil war began in late 2014 and have been targeting "Israeli-linked ships" in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 2023, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. I

In response, the U.S.-British naval coalition has conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets since January to deter further attacks but achieved little success.

