Russia evacuates Belgorod residents amid escalating tensions on Ukrainian border

Xinhua
  23:28 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0
Xinhua
Russia's Belgorod region has begun relocating its residents to safer places amid increased military activity near the Ukrainian border, its governor said on Monday.

"We are experiencing a tense morning due to enemy activity near the Krasnoyaruzhsky District border," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video released on his Telegram channel.

"I am confident our military will do everything necessary to address this threat. However, to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, we are initiating the relocation of people living in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District to safer locations," said Gladkov.

Gladkov said the evacuations are currently being coordinated on the sites, and transport has already been sent.

In a separate urgent message, the Belgorod city administration also called for immediate action from residents of the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. "Enemy activity has been observed on the border of our municipal district. All residents are urged to leave their homes immediately. Evacuation sites have been identified," according to the announcement on the city's Telegram channel.

Gladkov said that 83 munitions were fired during 19 shellings and 16 drone attacks at a settlement and multiple villages in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District over the past 24 hours, damaging the roof of an uninhabited house and a power line.

The governor also reported attacks in other areas bordering Ukraine, including the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Volokonovsky and Grayvoronsky districts, resulting in two injuries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
