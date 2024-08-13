﻿
News / World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza nears 40,000: health authorities

Xinhua
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-08-13       0
The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to nearly 40,000, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-08-13       0

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to nearly 40,000, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 32 people and wounded 88 others, bringing the total death toll to 39,929 and injuries to 92,240 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early October 2023, according to the statement.

There are still many victims under the rubble and on the roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them, it added.

Meanwhile, seven people were killed on Tuesday after an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Four people were killed in an Israeli bombing on Deir al-Balah, also in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Israeli military issued two new evacuation orders, primarily for areas that were previously placed under evacuation. So far, about 305 square kilometers, or nearly 84 percent of the Gaza Strip, have been placed under evacuation orders by the Israeli military, according to an update released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Monday.

Since July 4, the UN Human Rights Office has recorded 21 strikes against schools serving as shelters in the Strip, which have resulted in at least 274 fatalities, including women and children, the update said.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas attack through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     