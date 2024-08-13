﻿
News / World

Fiji becomes premier destination for film production: deputy PM

Xinhua
  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-13       0
Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad has highlighted the pivotal role that films play in society, saying the country's film industry has shown great potential for growth.
Xinhua
  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-13       0

Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad has highlighted the pivotal role that films play in society, saying the country's film industry has shown great potential for growth and is increasingly becoming a critical industry for Fiji's economy.

Prasad said the Pacific island country is becoming "a preferred film production location in the world," drawing attention for its stunning cultural diversity and geographical features, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

Movies are not just forms of entertainment, but also serve as powerful mediums of storytelling that resonate across various demographics, the deputy prime minister said.

He emphasized the necessity of fostering a supportive environment for local filmmakers.

Providing the right platforms for Fijian talent to develop and showcase their skills is crucial for the growth of the nation's film industry, Prasad added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     