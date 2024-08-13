Fiji becomes premier destination for film production: deputy PM

Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad has highlighted the pivotal role that films play in society, saying the country's film industry has shown great potential for growth and is increasingly becoming a critical industry for Fiji's economy.

Prasad said the Pacific island country is becoming "a preferred film production location in the world," drawing attention for its stunning cultural diversity and geographical features, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

Movies are not just forms of entertainment, but also serve as powerful mediums of storytelling that resonate across various demographics, the deputy prime minister said.

He emphasized the necessity of fostering a supportive environment for local filmmakers.

Providing the right platforms for Fijian talent to develop and showcase their skills is crucial for the growth of the nation's film industry, Prasad added.