Hamas militants kill Israeli hostage, wound 2 others in Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Monday that an Israeli hostage was killed and two others were injured by its militants in Gaza.

In two separate incidents, two conscripts assigned to guard the Israeli prisoners shot and killed one of them on the spot, while causing serious injuries to two others, Abu Obaida, spokesman of al-Qassam Brigades, said, adding that efforts are being made to save the wounded.

The spokesman said a committee has been formed to investigate the details, and the findings will be disclosed at a later time.

The statement did not reveal the identities of the killed and injured, but noted that this is the first instance of Israeli prisoners being killed by their guards.

There was no official comment from the Israeli side regarding the incidents.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 others taken hostage.