Pakistani PM hosts reception, announces major awards for Olympic gold medalist Nadeem

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner reception for Olympian Arshad Nadeem who won the first gold medal for the country after 40 years in the recently held Paris Olympics.

Sharif also announced the country's second-highest civil award Hilal-e-Imtiaz and 150 million rupees (about 0.54 million US dollars) for him as a reward for his outstanding performance, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday

Arshad Nadeem secured Pakistan's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Thursday, setting a new Olympic record to win the men's javelin final.

Nadeem registered a best throw of 92.97 meters, beating the previous Games record of 90.57 set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at Beijing 2008.

Addressing the dinner reception at the Prime Minister's House, Sharif also announced naming a road in Islamabad after Nadeem and establishing a sports academy under his name in the capital city's sports complex where athletes will receive training to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The Prime Minister said that Nadeem has given Pakistan a wonderful gift before the August 14th Independence Day, doubling the nation's joys.

"The morale of the nation is high. It has become clear that we should not be afraid of problems but face them with courage and determination," Sharif said, adding that "Nadeem's success is an example for all of us and has given us the lesson to face the challenges with courage and determination, and make the country a great power."

Speaking at the event, Nadeem said that he received a lot of love and affection upon returning home and will focus on his fitness and health, and aims to set more world records in the future.