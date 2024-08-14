News / World

Pakistani PM hosts reception, announces major awards for Olympic gold medalist Nadeem

Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner reception for Olympian Arshad Nadeem who won the first gold medal for the country after 40 years in the Paris Olympics.
Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner reception for Olympian Arshad Nadeem who won the first gold medal for the country after 40 years in the recently held Paris Olympics.

Sharif also announced the country's second-highest civil award Hilal-e-Imtiaz and 150 million rupees (about 0.54 million US dollars) for him as a reward for his outstanding performance, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday

Arshad Nadeem secured Pakistan's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Thursday, setting a new Olympic record to win the men's javelin final.

Nadeem registered a best throw of 92.97 meters, beating the previous Games record of 90.57 set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at Beijing 2008.

Addressing the dinner reception at the Prime Minister's House, Sharif also announced naming a road in Islamabad after Nadeem and establishing a sports academy under his name in the capital city's sports complex where athletes will receive training to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The Prime Minister said that Nadeem has given Pakistan a wonderful gift before the August 14th Independence Day, doubling the nation's joys.

"The morale of the nation is high. It has become clear that we should not be afraid of problems but face them with courage and determination," Sharif said, adding that "Nadeem's success is an example for all of us and has given us the lesson to face the challenges with courage and determination, and make the country a great power."

Speaking at the event, Nadeem said that he received a lot of love and affection upon returning home and will focus on his fitness and health, and aims to set more world records in the future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     