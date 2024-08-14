﻿
News / World

Thai court removes PM Srettha over cabinet appointment

Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday removed Srettha Thavisin from the prime minister's post, ruling his nomination of a ministerial candidate.
Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday removed Srettha Thavisin from the prime minister's post, ruling his nomination of a ministerial candidate with a prison record during the cabinet reshuffle in April violated the constitution.

The judges voted by 5 to 4 to order the removal, effective on Aug. 14, 2024, as Srettha's appointment of Pichit Chuenban as minister of the Prime Minister's Office violated Thai constitution which stipulates that ministers must be "of evident integrity" and their behavior must comply with ethical standards.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     