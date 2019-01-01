How much do Chinese people know about Brazil?
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-14 0
China and Brazil may be continents apart, but that has not hampered their relationship. What pops into your mind when you hear "Brazil"?
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-14 0
China and Brazil may be continents apart, but that has not hampered their relationship. August 15th is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. So what pops into your mind when you hear "Brazil"? Let's chat with random folks and see what they know about our Brazilian friends.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports