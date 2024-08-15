﻿
News / World

Hamas not to participate in Gaza ceasefire talks: official

Xinhua
  08:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
A Hamas official announced on Wednesday that the movement will not participate in the upcoming ceasefire negotiations in Qatar.
Xinhua
  08:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0

A Hamas official announced on Wednesday that the movement will not participate in the upcoming ceasefire negotiations in Qatar.

Suhail Hindi, a member of Hamas's Political Bureau, stated at a press conference that the group "will not participate in the upcoming negotiations scheduled to resume on Thursday in the Qatari capital."

Hindi clarified that Hamas had sought a clear commitment from Israel to adhere to the agreement made on July 2, which was based on a proposal from US President Joe Biden. He added that Hamas is prepared to engage in the implementation mechanisms of the agreement should the commitment be made.

The announcement by Hamas came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved sending a negotiating delegation to Qatar to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza, with full authority granted.

The meeting in Qatar is scheduled following an invitation from Egypt, Qatar, and the US to resume talks on August 14 or 15 in Cairo or Doha. The discussions aim to resolve outstanding issues and address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to an Egyptian statement.

Previously, Hamas had requested that Egyptian, Qatari, and American mediators present a plan for implementing Biden's ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     