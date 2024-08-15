﻿
News / World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 40,000

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 40,000, Gaza-based health authorities said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 40,000, Gaza-based health authorities said on Thursday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 40 people and wounded 107 others, bringing the total death toll to 40,005 and injuries to 92,401 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early October 2023, the health authorities said in a statement.

There are still many victims under the rubble and on the roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them, it added.

It took only five and a half months for the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip to rise from 30,000 to 40,000.

Large-scale Israeli attacks continued over the past month. According to Gaza health authorities, an Israeli bombing of a field hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on July 27 resulted in at least 30 Palestinians killed and over 100 injured. On Aug. 10, another Israeli bombing targeted a school in Gaza City, killing more than 100 Palestinians and injuring dozens more, according to the authorities.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Thursday that it is continuing operational activity in the Gaza Strip, "eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure."

Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force dismantled more than 30 Hamas infrastructure sites, including structures rigged with explosives, underground infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities, the IDF added.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 were taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     